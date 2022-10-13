1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Ohio brewers win 10 medals in national competition

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Ohio brewers won 10 medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival (GABF), Axios Denver's John Frank reports from the weekend awards ceremony in Colorado.

Why it matters: The festival is the nation's premier beer competition, so winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

Yes, but: We couldn't help but notice that while Cincinnati took home five medals, Columbus breweries were snubbed. What gives?

Between the lines: Winning a GABF medal has always been difficult, but it was even harder this year.

  • The competition was the most competitive to date, with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers, per the organizers.
  • The festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

What they're saying: Justin Hemminger, deputy director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, tells Axios — and Columbus beer connoisseurs — that there's no cause for alarm.

  • "The beers that they're making are as good as they've ever been and I'm sure they'll be back on the medal stand again soon," he assured us over email.

Details: Cleveland's Fat Head's continued its winning ways with a gold for Alpenglow, a German wheat, and a bronze for Bone Head, a strong red ale.

  • Platform Beer in Cleveland also won twice — both silvers — for Second Hand Lions, a Belgian fruit beer, and New Cleveland, an international style pale ale.

Other winners:

  • MadTree (Cincinnati), gold for Happy Amber, an extra special bitter ale.
  • Sam Adams' operation in Cincinnati, gold for Just the Haze, a non-alcoholic beer.
  • Big Ash (Cincinnati), gold for Symphony, a Vienna-style lager.
  • Little Fish (Athens), gold for Apple Brandy Barrel Maker of Things, a barrel-aged sour.
  • Sonder (Mason), silver for Kato, a coffee beer.
  • Brink (Cincinnati), silver for Zoomie, in the coffee stout or porter category.

Flashback: In years past, local gold medal winners have included Wolf's Ridge's Daybreak coffee beer and Columbus Brewing Co.'s Creeper, an imperial IPA.

📬 What local brews do you think deserve a medal? Email [email protected] to tell us your favorites.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more