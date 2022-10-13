Seven fantastic fall road trips from Columbus

A "101 Dalmatians"-themed scarecrow from the 2021 Fairfield County Scarecrow Trail. Photo courtesy of Visit Fairfield County

Want to hit the road and get away for a little while?

Here are some sublime fall activities just a short drive from Columbus:

👻 Kings Island (75 minutes away) is USA Today's 2022 "Best Theme Park Halloween Event."

Celebrate scary season with Halloween Haunt nights from 6pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays, plus 6-11pm on Sundays until Oct. 30.

Tickets start at $45. 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason.

🎢 Cedar Point (2 and 1/2 hours) hosts HalloWeekends, where you can ride roller coasters and check out the scare zones.

6pm-12am Thursday, 11-12am Friday-Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday through Oct. 30.

Tickets start at $50. 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky.

🏰 Ohio Renaissance Festival (90 minutes) takes you back in time a few centuries for family fun with over 150 costumed characters, 150 arts-and-crafts shops and almost 100 shows daily.

10:30am-7pm Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.

$28 adults, $10 children ages 5-12. 10542 E SR-73, Waynesville.

🚜 Bob Evans Farm Festival (two hours) offers live entertainment, rides and fall favorite foods this weekend.

9am-5pm Friday, 9am-6:30pm Saturday and 9am-5pm Sunday.

$5, kids under 5 free. 10854 SR-588, Rio Grande.

🎃 The Circleville Pumpkin Show (40 minutes) has a contest for the largest pumpkin, parades, food and rides.

10am-10pm from next Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 22.

Free! 159 E. Franklin St., Circleville.

🚂 Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (two hours) is a seasonal, two-hour train tour of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Trains start boarding at 9am until 4:30pm Wednesday-Friday and Sundays, plus 9am - 8:30pm Saturdays through November.

$11-$36. 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence.

Of note: The trains have started running but aren't open this weekend. Check the website for more information.

🌽 Fairfield County's Trail of Scarecrows (40 minutes to Lancaster) takes place in 14 communities around the county throughout October and showcases hundreds of scarecrows.