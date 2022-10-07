19 mins ago - Sports

🏈 100 years in the 'Shoe

Mary Jane Sanese
A black and white aerial view of Ohio Stadium in the 1950s
Aerial view of Ohio Stadium in 1959. Photo: Authenticated News/PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Ohio Stadium is celebrating a big birthday this year.

Driving the news: On this day 100 years ago, the Buckeyes played their first game in the 'Shoe against Ohio Wesleyan.

By the numbers: The stadium cost $1.3 million to build in 1922 and was one of the first to be made of concrete, per the Ohio History Connection.

  • It could hold 66,210 fans when it first opened, though many thought it would never be filled because it was so large.
  • Renovations began in the late 1990s, including lowering the field more than 14 feet to add room for more seats. They were completed in 2001.
  • Today, 101,568 people can fit in the 'Shoe, making it the third-largest stadium in the country.

The intrigue: When first built, there were no restrooms available for women — their presence at sporting events was taboo.

What's happening: A new exhibit, "A Walk in Our 'Shoe: 100 years of Ohio Stadium," includes uniforms and gear from the 1920s and 1930s, Woody Hayes' playbook and a Lego Ohio Stadium.

If you go: The Thompson Library (Room 125) at 1858 Neil Avenue Mall hosts the exhibit through February 2023.

  • Open 10am-6pm Monday-Friday, noon-6pm Saturday-Sunday.

💌 Thanks to reader Bradley S. for sharing this memory of his favorite game — Oct. 26, 2002, against Penn State: "It was a 3:30pm start and by the second half it was like a night-game atmosphere.

  • The crowd was so loud when PSU had the ball. With a close, low-scoring game and a final score of 13-7, the crowd lived by every single play of every possession. It was the best environment in Ohio Stadium that I've ever experienced."
Two versions of Brutus buckeye — from the '60s and today — stand on the field at Ohio Stadium
The 1965 version of Brutus Buckeye alongside today's at last weekend's homecoming game, which included a ceremony honoring the stadium's 100th anniversary. Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more