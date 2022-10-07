🏈 100 years in the 'Shoe

Ohio Stadium is celebrating a big birthday this year.

Driving the news: On this day 100 years ago, the Buckeyes played their first game in the 'Shoe against Ohio Wesleyan.

By the numbers: The stadium cost $1.3 million to build in 1922 and was one of the first to be made of concrete, per the Ohio History Connection.

It could hold 66,210 fans when it first opened, though many thought it would never be filled because it was so large.

Renovations began in the late 1990s, including lowering the field more than 14 feet to add room for more seats. They were completed in 2001.

Today, 101,568 people can fit in the 'Shoe, making it the third-largest stadium in the country.

The intrigue: When first built, there were no restrooms available for women — their presence at sporting events was taboo.

What's happening: A new exhibit, "A Walk in Our 'Shoe: 100 years of Ohio Stadium," includes uniforms and gear from the 1920s and 1930s, Woody Hayes' playbook and a Lego Ohio Stadium.

If you go: The Thompson Library (Room 125) at 1858 Neil Avenue Mall hosts the exhibit through February 2023.

Open 10am-6pm Monday-Friday, noon-6pm Saturday-Sunday.

💌 Thanks to reader Bradley S. for sharing this memory of his favorite game — Oct. 26, 2002, against Penn State: "It was a 3:30pm start and by the second half it was like a night-game atmosphere.

The crowd was so loud when PSU had the ball. With a close, low-scoring game and a final score of 13-7, the crowd lived by every single play of every possession. It was the best environment in Ohio Stadium that I've ever experienced."