You've only got a few years left to learn how to both say and spell semiquincentennial.

What's happening: America is celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026. Yes, that may sound a ways away, but folks in Ohio are already gearing up for the once-in-a-generation celebration.

Why it matters: The whole state is getting involved. Events throughout Columbus and the rest of Ohio will honor our role in the nation's history and help us plan for a bright future.

Plus, who doesn't love an opportunity to show our Buckeye State pride?

The latest: The Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial released a report last week outlining 43 ideas it solicited across 12 regional listening sessions this year.

Highlights include:

🧑‍🚀 An event underscoring Ohio's prowess in aviation and aerospace

⛵ Tall ship festivals across Lake Erie

🚦 A caravan of vehicles from different eras and a recognition of the Clevelander who invented the modern traffic light

🚪 An expansion of the Ohio Open Doors free historic building tours

🎡 Opening a 1976 bicentennial time capsule at the Ohio State Fair

⛏️ An archaeological study at Fort Laurens, Ohio's only Revolutionary War fort

🏈 "America 250" patches for sports teams

🎨 Murals showcasing Ohioans' accomplishments in every county

🛣️ Highlighting stops on the appropriately named Route 250

Details: The commission is made up of more than two-dozen officials, including former governors Ted Strickland and Nancy Hollister, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor and former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman.

The Ohio History Connection spearheads this bipartisan effort.

The big picture: A national U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission is coordinating planning across the country for America 250, or what it calls "the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country’s history."

What they're saying: The goal is to build momentum now and create a "runway" to 2026, executive director Todd Klesmit tells Axios.

More than anything, he hopes the festivities are "a mechanism to help people put their differences aside and think a little more about the things that tie us together."

What's next: The Ohio commission is now creating plans to execute ideas — including the potential costs — and will release annual reports of its activities leading up to the 2026 celebration.