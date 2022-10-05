Crew's playoff hopes on the line

There will be drama at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina tonight.

What's happening: It's a battle between an expansion side and a storied club as Charlotte FC hosts the Crew at 7pm in each team's penultimate regular season MLS match.

Why it matters: The playoffs are on the line — as well as coach Caleb Porter's house, if he follows through with a bold preseason bet.

Pressure is mounting for the Crew, who won the MLS Cup in 2020 but failed to qualify for the playoffs last season with a disappointing ninth-place finish.

A win tonight won't clinch a spot for either side, but it will keep them alive on Decision Day (the final day of the regular season)

How it works: MLS postseason play includes the top seven teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences. Both teams currently sit below seventh in the East.

By the numbers: Columbus is eighth with a record of 10-7-15 and 45 points. Charlotte's directly below them in ninth with 41 points at 13-17-2.

A win is worth three points. A tie is worth one.

Columbus has been playing the long game, with more draws than any other MLS team.

Yes, but: Even if both sides claim all six points from their last two matches, that doesn't guarantee they'll make the playoffs. They need other teams to lose, particularly seventh-place Inter Miami, which plays tonight and Sunday.

The intrigue: Tonight's match — postponed from July due to a thunderstorm — will pick back up in the 16th minute. MLS policy dictates both teams have the same players on the field and the same subs for both matches.

Injured or unavailable players can only be replaced by a substitute on July's official game roster. Goalkeepers are the exception.

Crew forward Cucho Hernandez, who was suspended from last Saturday's game for using offensive language, will be back in action.

Flashback: Columbus hosted Charlotte in June. It ended in a one-all draw. The two sides also met in February during a preseason tournament in Charleston, which ended 0-0.

The bottom line: Tonight is a must-win for both sides.