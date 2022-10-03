Libby Lou's Fun Factory offers decadent Harry Potter milkshakes

👋 Mary Jane here. If you're a Harry Potter fan who loves milkshakes, I found the perfect place for you.

Driving the news: Libby Lou's Fun Factory, which recently made Yelp's list of the most outrageous milkshakes, offers decadent shakes filling enough to count as a whole meal.

They also make dessert waffles, mini donuts, floats and frappes.

The shop is colorfully decorated with rainbow streamers, and the hardwood floors give it an old candy shoppe feel.

Libby Lou's Fun Factory is decorated with bright colors, rainbow streamers and lettering. Photo: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

⚡ What I ordered: The $17 Harry Potter-themed ButterBeer milkshake tastes like fall in a jar, the perfect blend of sweet and salty.

It's burnt butterscotch ice cream topped with a creamy piece of butterscotch and coffee cake, plus some Harry Potter glasses, caramel popcorn, a Gringotts gold coin and a pencil designed like a wand.

Of note: On special days in the Harry Potter universe, like Harry's birthday, the milkshake you order will sort you into a Hogwarts' house.

And the owner is known to tweak this shake once in a while.

If you go: 3039 Indianola Ave. Open Thursday–Sunday, 2pm–8pm.