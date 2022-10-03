Libby Lou's Fun Factory offers decadent Harry Potter milkshakes
👋 Mary Jane here. If you're a Harry Potter fan who loves milkshakes, I found the perfect place for you.
Driving the news: Libby Lou's Fun Factory, which recently made Yelp's list of the most outrageous milkshakes, offers decadent shakes filling enough to count as a whole meal.
- They also make dessert waffles, mini donuts, floats and frappes.
- The shop is colorfully decorated with rainbow streamers, and the hardwood floors give it an old candy shoppe feel.
⚡ What I ordered: The $17 Harry Potter-themed ButterBeer milkshake tastes like fall in a jar, the perfect blend of sweet and salty.
- It's burnt butterscotch ice cream topped with a creamy piece of butterscotch and coffee cake, plus some Harry Potter glasses, caramel popcorn, a Gringotts gold coin and a pencil designed like a wand.
Of note: On special days in the Harry Potter universe, like Harry's birthday, the milkshake you order will sort you into a Hogwarts' house.
- And the owner is known to tweak this shake once in a while.
If you go: 3039 Indianola Ave. Open Thursday–Sunday, 2pm–8pm.
