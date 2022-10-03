1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Libby Lou's Fun Factory offers decadent Harry Potter milkshakes

Mary Jane Sanese
Harry Potter themed butterscotch milkshake topped with glasses, cake and a wand.
The ButterBeer milkshake at Libby Lou's Fun Factory is butterscotch ice cream topped with Harry Potter glasses, gold coins, whipped cream and caramel popcorn. Photos: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

👋 Mary Jane here. If you're a Harry Potter fan who loves milkshakes, I found the perfect place for you.

Driving the news: Libby Lou's Fun Factory, which recently made Yelp's list of the most outrageous milkshakes, offers decadent shakes filling enough to count as a whole meal.

  • They also make dessert waffles, mini donuts, floats and frappes.
  • The shop is colorfully decorated with rainbow streamers, and the hardwood floors give it an old candy shoppe feel.
Libby Lou's decor is rainbow streamers hanging from the ceiling and rainbow lettering that reads "Be Kind Be Happy Spread Sweetness"
Libby Lou's Fun Factory is decorated with bright colors, rainbow streamers and lettering. Photo: Mary Jane Sanese/Axios

⚡ What I ordered: The $17 Harry Potter-themed ButterBeer milkshake tastes like fall in a jar, the perfect blend of sweet and salty.

  • It's burnt butterscotch ice cream topped with a creamy piece of butterscotch and coffee cake, plus some Harry Potter glasses, caramel popcorn, a Gringotts gold coin and a pencil designed like a wand.

Of note: On special days in the Harry Potter universe, like Harry's birthday, the milkshake you order will sort you into a Hogwarts' house.

  • And the owner is known to tweak this shake once in a while.

If you go: 3039 Indianola Ave. Open Thursday–Sunday, 2pm–8pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more