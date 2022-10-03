The last of the nearly 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia breeding facility made their way to shelters across the country over the past few weeks to get ready for their forever homes.

Driving the news: An update from Axios Richmond's Karri Peifer on the final 312 rescued pups got us thinking about what happened to the 100 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC that ended up in Ohio about a month ago.

The latest: They've likely all been spoken for, Mark Finneran, Ohio director for the Humane Society of the United States, tells Axios.

What he's saying: "Each shelter I talked to was amazed at the outpouring of community support to give these beagles a second chance," Finneran wrote via email. "Most organizations had many times more adoption applications than beagles."

Zoom in: Columbus Humane served as Ohio's rescue hub, where 100 beagles first arrived before being dispersed to shelters across the state. Ten stayed in Columbus and six went to Licking County.

The dogs came with socialization and house-training challenges, so they needed patient owners to help them "learn how to dog," a spokesperson tells Axios.

🐶 The paw-parazzi: As they adjust to their new lives, the now-famous Envigo beagles have been making headlines worldwide.

One was adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Others recently campaigned for new animal welfare laws on Capitol Hill.

The rescue effort involved 120 animal shelters and rescues across 29 states.

