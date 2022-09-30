What to do this weekend

🦖 Have a roaring good time at "Jurassic World Live" at the Schottenstein Center.

11am and 7pm today, 11am, 3pm and 7pm Sunday. $15-50.

🤣 Laugh out loud at the Real Talk Comedy Tour at Nationwide Arena, featuring a guest performance by Juvenile.

8pm tonight. $63-137.

🎨 Watch artists create massive sidewalk chalk art during Chalk the Block at Easton's Town Square.

10am-6pm Saturday, Sunday. Free!

🥳 Celebrate Land-Grant's eighth anniversary with live music, food, behind-the-scenes brewery tours and an Ohio State watch party.

11am Saturday. Free!

⚽ Cheer on the Crew at their last match of the season as the team tries to clinch a playoff spot on Fan Appreciation Night.

7:30pm Saturday. $40, standing room only.

🐶 Bring your pup to Genoa Park for CHA Animal Shelter's annual Dog Jog fundraiser.

8am Sunday. $35.

🌼 Enjoy free admission to Harvest Blooms at the Franklin Park Conservatory on Sunday.

10am-5pm daily through Oct. 30. $15-22.

☘️ Celebrate Dublin's history with an '80s-themed Founders Day Festival honoring the decade that the suburb became a city.