What to do this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe controls the ball with his foot at Lower.com Field
Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe. The team's last match of the season is Saturday. Photo: Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

🦖 Have a roaring good time at "Jurassic World Live" at the Schottenstein Center.

  • 11am and 7pm today, 11am, 3pm and 7pm Sunday. $15-50.

🤣 Laugh out loud at the Real Talk Comedy Tour at Nationwide Arena, featuring a guest performance by Juvenile.

  • 8pm tonight. $63-137.

🎨 Watch artists create massive sidewalk chalk art during Chalk the Block at Easton's Town Square.

  • 10am-6pm Saturday, Sunday. Free!

🥳 Celebrate Land-Grant's eighth anniversary with live music, food, behind-the-scenes brewery tours and an Ohio State watch party.

  • 11am Saturday. Free!

⚽ Cheer on the Crew at their last match of the season as the team tries to clinch a playoff spot on Fan Appreciation Night.

  • 7:30pm Saturday. $40, standing room only.

🐶 Bring your pup to Genoa Park for CHA Animal Shelter's annual Dog Jog fundraiser.

  • 8am Sunday. $35.

🌼 Enjoy free admission to Harvest Blooms at the Franklin Park Conservatory on Sunday.

  • 10am-5pm daily through Oct. 30. $15-22.

☘️ Celebrate Dublin's history with an '80s-themed Founders Day Festival honoring the decade that the suburb became a city.

  • Noon Sunday. Free!
