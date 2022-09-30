What to do this weekend
🦖 Have a roaring good time at "Jurassic World Live" at the Schottenstein Center.
- 11am and 7pm today, 11am, 3pm and 7pm Sunday. $15-50.
🤣 Laugh out loud at the Real Talk Comedy Tour at Nationwide Arena, featuring a guest performance by Juvenile.
- 8pm tonight. $63-137.
🎨 Watch artists create massive sidewalk chalk art during Chalk the Block at Easton's Town Square.
- 10am-6pm Saturday, Sunday. Free!
🥳 Celebrate Land-Grant's eighth anniversary with live music, food, behind-the-scenes brewery tours and an Ohio State watch party.
- 11am Saturday. Free!
⚽ Cheer on the Crew at their last match of the season as the team tries to clinch a playoff spot on Fan Appreciation Night.
- 7:30pm Saturday. $40, standing room only.
🐶 Bring your pup to Genoa Park for CHA Animal Shelter's annual Dog Jog fundraiser.
- 8am Sunday. $35.
🌼 Enjoy free admission to Harvest Blooms at the Franklin Park Conservatory on Sunday.
- 10am-5pm daily through Oct. 30. $15-22.
☘️ Celebrate Dublin's history with an '80s-themed Founders Day Festival honoring the decade that the suburb became a city.
- Noon Sunday. Free!
