Ohio's top haunted houses

Ohio is home to the most haunted houses in the nation — 34, per a recent list from luggage company My Baggage that dubs us the "scariest state."

That includes Canton's Factory of Terror, one of the top-rated houses in the U.S.

😱 Here are five other local favorites:

The Columbus Zoo's water park transforms into a one-stop spooky shop with four haunted houses, two scare zones and six different rides, including a 50-foot drop tower.

4850 Powell Road. 6-10pm Thursday and Sunday, 6pm-12am Friday-Saturday through Oct. 30. $29-33.

This immersive haunted house tells the story of a post-apocalyptic city.

2605 Northland Plaza Drive. 7-10pm Friday-Sunday through Oct. 31. $20-30.

One of Central Ohio's most popular indoor and outdoor haunts.

13861 Broad St. SW in Pataskala. 7pm-2am Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $30.

Guests make their way through the now defunct — but allegedly paranormal — Ohio State Reformatory.

100 Reformatory Road in Mansfield. 7pm-12am Friday-Saturday, 7-10pm Sunday through Oct. 30. $35.

The Lions Club of Pataskala operates Central Ohio's longest-running haunted attraction. Proceeds go to service projects and community events.