Ohio's top haunted houses

Mary Jane Sanese
A Zombiezi Bay haunted house zombie poses amid green smoke
A zombie from Pleasant Screams at Zombiezi Bay. Photo: Amanda Carberry, courtesy of the Columbus Zoo

Ohio is home to the most haunted houses in the nation — 34, per a recent list from luggage company My Baggage that dubs us the "scariest state."

😱 Here are five other local favorites:

Zombiezi Bay

The Columbus Zoo's water park transforms into a one-stop spooky shop with four haunted houses, two scare zones and six different rides, including a 50-foot drop tower.

  • 4850 Powell Road. 6-10pm Thursday and Sunday, 6pm-12am Friday-Saturday through Oct. 30. $29-33.
Fear Columbus

This immersive haunted house tells the story of a post-apocalyptic city.

  • 2605 Northland Plaza Drive. 7-10pm Friday-Sunday through Oct. 31. $20-30.
Haunted Hoochie

One of Central Ohio's most popular indoor and outdoor haunts.

  • 13861 Broad St. SW in Pataskala. 7pm-2am Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $30.
Escape From Blood Prison

Guests make their way through the now defunct — but allegedly paranormal — Ohio State Reformatory.

  • 100 Reformatory Road in Mansfield. 7pm-12am Friday-Saturday, 7-10pm Sunday through Oct. 30. $35.
Pataskala Haunted Forest

The Lions Club of Pataskala operates Central Ohio's longest-running haunted attraction. Proceeds go to service projects and community events.

  • 8838 Refugee Road. 8-11pm Friday-Saturday through Oct. 29. $15.
