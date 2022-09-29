Income inequality in Ohio

While the top 1% of Ohioans earn 10% of the state's total income, the bottom 50% earn just 13%.

That disparity puts Ohio 29th among states per a new Scioto Analysis study.

Why it matters: Income inequality can negatively impact the well-being of a population and cause social and health problems.

By the numbers: The top 1% of earners make about 19 times more than the rest of Ohioans — almost $813,000 yearly.

Ohioans with a high school diploma are earning almost $12,000 more than those without one.

College graduates earn about $27,000 more on average than Ohioans with only a high school diploma.

As of 2018, 76% of Ohioans had not earned a bachelor's degree and 31% did not have a high school diploma.

Zoom in: According to the Economic Policy Institute, Cleveland-Elyria is the most unequal metropolitan area in the state.

Average yearly income of the top 1% is over $1 million. The bottom 99% is just over $48,000.

What we're watching: The study identified ways to potentially lessen Ohio's income inequality.

Increasing minimum wage from the current $9.30 to $15 an hour would benefit 42% of Ohioans, it says.

Implementing earned income tax credits would provide Ohioans with allotted payments depending on how far below the federal poverty level they fall.

What they're saying: "Traditional tools like earned income tax credits and minimum wage increases can ameliorate inequality, but according to our simulations, a negative income tax would have an impact three times as large as either of those measures," said Rob Moore, principal at Scioto Analysis, in a statement.

The big picture: Nationally, the highest earners continue to make more while middle and lowest earners' income growth has plateaued.