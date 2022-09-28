Inside the $350 million plan to reignite Steelton

A repurposed fire truck factory just a few miles south of downtown is slated to become the centerpiece of a new 36-acre community.

Driving the news: Developers announced a plan yesterday for Steelton Village, a mixed-use neighborhood with 1,000 apartments, plus entertainment and commercial space.

The project will surround The Fort, a factory-turned-business hub.

Justin McAllister, owner and president of furniture business Fortner, acquired the 130-year-old building in 2017 and repurposed it with help from developer Kyle Katz.

Why it matters: The pair tell Axios the $350 million expansion will breathe new life into an overlooked historic area along South High Street and add desperately needed housing units.

75% of commercial space will be in repurposed buildings, while housing will all be new construction.

Flashback: In the early 1900s, Steelton was a booming industrial district anchoring nearby neighborhoods like Merion Village, but the area has been underutilized in recent decades.

What's next: As the developers wait for rezoning approval from the city, The Fort is leasing more space to new tenants.

New York-based winery and concert venue City Winery will open its first Ohio location at the site by next year, along with art-focused craft brewery Honest Friend Brewing.

🎵 The intrigue: Steelton Village will emphasize live music, with outdoor performance areas planned and all restaurants, bars and taprooms encouraged to include stages.