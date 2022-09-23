Data: NFL; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you were to add up all the current NFL players from Ohio, you could field an entire team plus a full practice roster.

State of play: Few other states produce more pros than we do: 74 to kick off this season, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker writes.

Nine of them now play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

💪 Yes, and: Ohio State is also tied with LSU (52) for the second-most collegiate players currently in the NFL, trailing Alabama's 58.

Of note: Six pros have completed the Buckeye State trifecta by playing high school, college and professional football here in Ohio.

Punter Kevin Huber, in his 14th year with the Bengals, gets bonus points for playing all three in the same city.

The list includes: