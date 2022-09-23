👋 Mary Jane here. Looking for a new ice cream spot around town? You're in luck. Whenever a new one opens, I'll be there to investigate.

Driving the news: I have an affinity for ice cream. I used to work for Jeni's and have eaten my share over the years.

There's nothing like a locally owned ice cream shop where everything is homemade.

What's happening: Little Ladies has the best soft serve ice cream I've ever had.

Sometimes soft serve can be over mixed, making it less flavorful and not very dense. At Little Ladies, every bite is creamy and luscious.

Details: The sundaes have names like Thelma, Luella and Aggie. You can pick which flavor you want with any sundae or you can customize menu items with any flavor to make your own.

They offer a special sundae every so often.

The store is clean and bright with fun wallpaper designs throughout.

What I ate: The Penny, with pumpkin cake, chai, cardamom caramel sauce and some corn puff brittle ($7.50).

No ingredient was overpowering, with the flavors singing together in perfect harmony.

I could have eaten two of them.

If you go: noon-9pm Tuesday-Thursday, noon-10pm Friday-Saturday and 1-9pm Sunday. Closed Monday. 673 Worthington Rd.

🚚 Of note: Catch their truck around town during warmer months or rent it for your private event.