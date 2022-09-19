1 hour ago - Politics

Trump campaigns for Vance in Youngstown

Mary Jane Sanese
Former President Trump and J.D. Vance on stage at a Youngstown, Ohio rally.
Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and former President Donald Trump speak at a rally Saturday in Youngstown. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

While the Buckeyes were stomping all over Toledo, former President Donald Trump was up in Youngstown stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

What he's saying: Vance hoped to get supporters back home to watch Ohio State's second half, but Trump arrived 45 minutes late to a speech that was mostly about himself, the Jan. 6 insurrection and election fraud.

Details: Other speakers included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and an appearance from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The intrigue: Though Gov. Mike DeWine's reelection campaign was endorsed by Trump, the governor opted to instead attend his grandchildren's cross country race.

  • DeWine wound up greeting Trump at a Youngstown airport before driving back to his hometown of Cedarville for the race.
  • DeWine missed previous Trump rallies in Ohio due to a false positive COVID test and committing to attending Ulysses S. Grant's 200th birthday party.
