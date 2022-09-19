Trump campaigns for Vance in Youngstown
While the Buckeyes were stomping all over Toledo, former President Donald Trump was up in Youngstown stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance.
What he's saying: Vance hoped to get supporters back home to watch Ohio State's second half, but Trump arrived 45 minutes late to a speech that was mostly about himself, the Jan. 6 insurrection and election fraud.
- "J.D. is kissing my ass," Trump was quoted as saying. "He wants my support so bad!"
Details: Other speakers included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and an appearance from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
The intrigue: Though Gov. Mike DeWine's reelection campaign was endorsed by Trump, the governor opted to instead attend his grandchildren's cross country race.
- DeWine wound up greeting Trump at a Youngstown airport before driving back to his hometown of Cedarville for the race.
- DeWine missed previous Trump rallies in Ohio due to a false positive COVID test and committing to attending Ulysses S. Grant's 200th birthday party.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.