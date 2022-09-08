1 hour ago - Things to Do
Topiary Takeover goes through Sunday
A few days remain to safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover.
What's happening: Nine animal displays made from live plants are embedded in the gardens, with leaves and flowers mimicking the color and texture of fur, scales and feathers.
If you go: 10am-5pm through Sunday. $15-22, kids under 2 free. Tickets include the conservatory's usual offerings.
🐠 Alissa's pick: The Great Barrier Reef display near the North Conservatory can't be beat.
- And yes, you'll find Nemo there.
