Topiary Takeover goes through Sunday

Alissa Widman Neese
A peacock topiary
A peacock topiary, representing India, is made of climbing fig and bugleweed. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

A few days remain to safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover.

What's happening: Nine animal displays made from live plants are embedded in the gardens, with leaves and flowers mimicking the color and texture of fur, scales and feathers.

If you go: 10am-5pm through Sunday. $15-22, kids under 2 free. Tickets include the conservatory's usual offerings.

🐠 Alissa's pick: The Great Barrier Reef display near the North Conservatory can't be beat.

  • And yes, you'll find Nemo there.
A clownfish topiary
A clownfish, popularized by the Pixar film "Finding Nemo," made of blooming orange succulents.
Two fish and two jellyfish topiaries
A blue-cheeked butterflyfish (left), jellyfish and foxface rabbitfish are among seven species brought to life in the colorful Great Barrier Reef display.
A bison topiary
A bison topiary represents the United States, made of sedge and creeping Jenny.
A cardinal topiary
Ohio's state bird, the cardinal, formed in red begonias greets visitors at the Children's Garden entrance.
