A few days remain to safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover.

What's happening: Nine animal displays made from live plants are embedded in the gardens, with leaves and flowers mimicking the color and texture of fur, scales and feathers.

If you go: 10am-5pm through Sunday. $15-22, kids under 2 free. Tickets include the conservatory's usual offerings.

🐠 Alissa's pick: The Great Barrier Reef display near the North Conservatory can't be beat.

And yes, you'll find Nemo there.

A clownfish, popularized by the Pixar film "Finding Nemo," made of blooming orange succulents.

A blue-cheeked butterflyfish (left), jellyfish and foxface rabbitfish are among seven species brought to life in the colorful Great Barrier Reef display.

A bison topiary represents the United States, made of sedge and creeping Jenny.