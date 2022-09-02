Maybe you're a Buckeye super fan who knows exactly how many players graduated from Pickerington Central High School (three) or the number of coaches on staff this year (26, including three dedicated solely to kicking).

Or maybe you just need some talking points for the next time you're at the water cooler.

Fear not: Here is our guide to faking your way through the 2022 football season, which finally starts for the Buckeyes tomorrow.

🌹 Your team: The defending Rose Bowl champions.

Ohio State's 11-2 record last year was seen as a disappointment, especially after losing to Michigan for the first time since Obama's first term.

🧢 Your coach: Ryan Day, who signed a contract extension in May that increases his annual salary to $9.5 million.

🏈 Your quarterback: Sophomore C.J. Stroud, born five months after Shrek was released in theaters, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season — his first as the starting signal caller.

He's considered a favorite to win the award this year.

Data: Vegas Insider; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

🏟 Your stadium: Columbus-based Safelite AutoGlass recently became the first-ever sponsor of the field at Ohio Stadium. A sponsor of the field goal netting since 2014, Safelite now has its logos painted at the 25-yard lines.

This year is also the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, and the school is selling limited edition game programs and commemorative ticket stubs to celebrate.

🗓 Your schedule: There are lots of chances to catch the Best Damn Band in the Land in person this year.

Eight of 12 games are at home, including the first five of the season and the one against rival Michigan on Nov. 26.

1️⃣ Up first: No. 5 Notre Dame tomorrow at 7:30pm.