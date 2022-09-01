On this day in 2007: Appalachian State's upset

Don't forget to remind a Michigan fan that today is the 15th anniversary of that day.

Flashback: Little known Appalachian State stunned the college football world with one of the greatest upsets in sports history, taking down then-No. 5 Michigan 34-32 at the Big House.

Sports Illustrated later called it "the greatest upset of them all."

Yes, and: Ohio State fans have been laughing ever since.

Context: Adam Sandler's character in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard" sums it up.

Starting the season "against Appalachian State or some slack Division-II team" is a surefire way to build a team's confidence with an easy win, he says.

🤭 … Well, that didn't age well.

📺 Fun fact: It was one of the first football games ever broadcast on the Big Ten Network, which debuted two days prior.

👀 The bottom line: The Wolverines may have beat the Buckeyes last year, but at least we don't have a blemish like this on our record.