1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Try this Hilltop hidden gem

Alissa Widman Neese
A soft serve ice cream cone covered in rainbow sprinkles
A large cone is just $2.50 at Hilltop Dairy Twist. Add sprinkles for 65 cents! Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

​​👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop.

Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three.

  • I worked at one of them, Dairy Frost, every summer of high school, serving up deep-fryer food and crafting the art of the perfect spiral cone.

Yes, but: I finally found my fix this week in Hilltop Dairy Twist, a carbon copy of my hometown favorites down to the boxy, red-trimmed building, paper menus taped to the windows and dirt-cheap prices.

What I ate: A hot dog with a pile of chili-cheese fries, washed down with a Pepsi.

  • The main event: a large twist cone covered in rainbow sprinkles.
  • All delicious. All for just $10.35.

The bottom line: Sure, chains like Graeter's and Jeni's have their place in the ice cream rotation, but nothing compares to a nostalgic Ohio summertime tradition.

If you go: 2860 Sullivant Ave., 2-9pm daily, except Sundays, with a drive-thru. Cash only. Open through Oct. 31.

The exterior of the Hilltop Dairy Twist building, with an overhang and two order windows
Hilltop Dairy Twist's menu includes milkshakes, sundaes, z-zwirls (à la Dairy Queen's Blizzard), sandwiches, deep-fryer munchies and more than 30 flavors of soft serve ice cream.
