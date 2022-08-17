Franklin County jail dumps in-person visits

A Franklin County jail is replacing in-person visits between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones in favor of a virtual visitation system.

Why it matters: The phased-in change at Franklin County Corrections Center II on Jackson Pike has sparked fears this may further isolate those in custody from their family and friends.

State of play: The previous policy allowed for one in-person visit per week, but will now allow two virtual visits per week conducted via tablet.

Incarcerated people can purchase additional video chats.

In-person meetings with attorneys and clergy will continue.

What they're saying: "The change will make it possible for you to have more frequent visits with an incarcerated individual without leaving the comfort of your own home," the sheriff's office website now states.

The other side: Taking away in-person visits can be especially "devastating" for children with an incarcerated parent, Dr. Rosemary Martoma, a pediatrician at Nationwide Children's Hospital, told WCMH-TV.