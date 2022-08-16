By day, John O'Grady manages a 10-figure budget and helps oversee a dozen or more county agencies, from sanitation to the dog shelter.

By night, the longtime Franklin County Commissioner and Hilliard resident enjoys catching a ballgame with family or eating a familiar slice of pizza.

We asked the commissioner to give his Columbus favorites for this installment of our "Best Day Ever" feature:

Breakfast: The #12 breakfast combo at Tommy's Diner in Franklinton, my wife's favorite.

Who doesn't love a great Eggs Benny?

Morning activity: Any farmer's market will do, but the Clintonville and Worthington markets on Saturday mornings are top notch.

Lunch: The O'Grady Melt (of course) at Dempsey's Food and Spirits, because you have to order anything that's been named after you.

It's a great restaurant and bar on Courthouse Square with an Irish political heritage.

Afternoon activity: Stauf's Coffee Roasters on Grandview Avenue.

Good weather or bad, indoors or out, working or relaxing — Stauf's is a great way to spend an afternoon.

Dinner: A large pie and "special salad" at Emelio's Pizza.

I've frequented this west side institution since I was a kid. The decor has changed for the better over the years, but the food has remained consistently amazing.

Evening activity: Columbus Clippers baseball, a great family activity at a truly great ballpark owned by the residents and taxpayers of Franklin County.