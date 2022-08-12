Your next trip to the golf course could get a whole lot more interesting.

Driving the news: A new golfing app, Fairgame, launched this week. Columbus native Eric Mayville is a co-founder.

Details: Fairgame is essentially a social media app for golf, allowing players to discover new courses, track their stats and connect with fellow golfers.

The app is free, with plans to roll out additional paid features later on.

The intrigue: Players can log on-course wagers and try out other betting games to up the ante.

The app doesn't exchange money, though, so you'll still have to square up in the clubhouse.

State of play: Mayville fell in love with golf after playing with his father and grandfather at area courses like St. Albans and Minerva.

He later founded digital creative agency Wondersauce in New York City and opened an office back in Columbus — returning often since then to hit the links with friends and colleagues.

Mayville created Fairgame alongside business partners Ben Clymer and Adam Scott, the Australian pro golfer who finished second at the Memorial Tournament in 2019.

What he's saying: The Central Ohio golf scene is underrated, Mayville tells Axios, though he hopes that will change when Fairgame users learn more about local courses.