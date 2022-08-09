The kids aren't alright

Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The percentage of Ohio children diagnosed with anxiety or depression jumped higher than most other states at the onset of the pandemic, per a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Why it matters: The mental health crisis among children and teens is considered a national emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Ahead of a new school year and the stresses that accompany it, the report draws wider attention to an issue that's top of mind for many educators and families.

Driving the news: Nearly 1 in 8 Ohio kids received a diagnosis in 2020, up 42% from 2016 — the 10th-highest increase nationwide.

Ohio ranks 31st for overall child well-being based on economic, education, health and community measurements.

Alongside the report, the Children's Defense Fund of Ohio also released county and regional data on the underlying challenges children face — including poverty, abuse, school absenteeism and a lack of health insurance.

What they found: Of the more than 300,000 children living in Franklin County, 1 in 5 live in poverty, a rate higher than most other Ohio counties.

Statewide poverty rates are highest among Black and Hispanic children.

The big picture: Ohio leaders have invested in a variety of programs to improve children's health in recent years, such as Columbus' CelebrateOne, dedicated to early childhood development.

The state invested $84 million in federal funds toward pediatric behavioral health in May and dedicated money in its latest school funding model to support student wellness.

What they're saying: "When children are emotionally and mentally well, they stand a better chance of staying healthy and being ready to learn," Tracy Nájera, state director of Children’s Defense Fund, said in a statement.

Yes, but: In his 2022 State of the Union address, Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged that recent investments are "still not enough."

What we're watching: As kids return to classrooms this month, expect a renewed focus on supporting them beyond academics.