Kimberly McConville is one of the foremost experts on Ohio drinks — the non-alcoholic kind, that is.

The Ohio Beverage Association's executive director has represented dozens of Pepsi, Coke and Keurig Dr. Pepper bottlers across the state since 2003.

McConville, a Westerville native, shared her perfect day in Ohio's capital city:

🫐 Breakfast: Carb-load in style with gorgeous blueberry galette and Earl Grey tea at Fox in the Snow, then congratulate myself for including healthy blueberries in my breakfast.

💧 Morning activity: Slather on the sunscreen and head to Big Darby Creek for kayaking on scenic national river courtesy of Trapper John's Canoe Livery.

I remind myself not to race other kayaks and just enjoy a leisurely paddle, but do it anyway.

🍕 Lunch: Hit the North Market for a slice of veggie pizza at Sarefino's and snag more Chesapeake Bay Blend at North Market Spices — my tuna salad's secret ingredient.

👖 Afternoon activity: Walk off lunch in the Short North, hitting up Artisan de Luxe to splurge on some Moussey Vintage jeans, then browse cute sweaters at Ladybird.

I scour Big Fun toy store for the elusive Mod Ken doll from my childhood, which came with a variety of flocked whiskers including rad sideburns.

Then I make my way to The Book Loft and wonder for the millionth time if this place is haunted. A copy of "A Haunted History of Columbus, Ohio" should reveal the answer.

🥂 Dinner: Enjoy an early dinner at Barcelona. My order: Paella de Mariscos and flutes of Prosecco.

🎸 Evening activity: Ride into a perfect summer night at Kemba Live with the Dropkick Murphys performing.