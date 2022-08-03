39 mins ago - Things to Do

Best Day Ever: Kimberly McConville of the Ohio Beverage Association

Tyler Buchanan
A headshot of Kimberly McConville, the executive director of the Ohio Beverage Association.
Photo courtesy of Kimberly McConville

Kimberly McConville is one of the foremost experts on Ohio drinks the non-alcoholic kind, that is.

McConville, a Westerville native, shared her perfect day in Ohio's capital city:

🫐 Breakfast: Carb-load in style with gorgeous blueberry galette and Earl Grey tea at Fox in the Snow, then congratulate myself for including healthy blueberries in my breakfast.

💧 Morning activity: Slather on the sunscreen and head to Big Darby Creek for kayaking on scenic national river courtesy of Trapper John's Canoe Livery.

  • I remind myself not to race other kayaks and just enjoy a leisurely paddle, but do it anyway.

🍕 Lunch: Hit the North Market for a slice of veggie pizza at Sarefino's and snag more Chesapeake Bay Blend at North Market Spices — my tuna salad's secret ingredient.

👖 Afternoon activity: Walk off lunch in the Short North, hitting up Artisan de Luxe to splurge on some Moussey Vintage jeans, then browse cute sweaters at Ladybird.

🥂 Dinner: Enjoy an early dinner at Barcelona. My order: Paella de Mariscos and flutes of Prosecco.

🎸 Evening activity: Ride into a perfect summer night at Kemba Live with the Dropkick Murphys performing.

  • I appreciate dancing with kilted men but ultimately talk myself out of stepping onto the mosh pit "for old time's sake."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more