1 hour ago - News
Zoo animals have a field day on Ohio Stadium turf
The Buckeyes found a good use for some of their old home turf.
What's happening: The turf, which came from Ohio Stadium renovations, will enhance exhibits for Columbus Zoo animals, especially those that spend their winter "off season" indoors.
Why it matters: The artificial grass more closely resembles natural habitats than hard surfaces, which can improve foot health and overall well-being, according to the zoo.
More Columbus stories
