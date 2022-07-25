Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Health officials in Columbus and Franklin County are recommending we wear masks in public again for the first time since rescinding mandates more than four months ago.

Driving the news: This is the first time Franklin County has had a "high" COVID-19 community level on a new CDC data tracker launched in March, triggered by rising community spread and hospitalizations.

More than half of Ohio counties are also in that category.

By the numbers: 1,155 Ohioans were hospitalized Sunday, one of our highest numbers since the tail end of the first Omicron strain's wintertime peak.

The big picture: A highly contagious Omicron subvariant more capable of breaking through vaccines and reinfecting people is now the dominant strain in the U.S., Axios' Tina Reed writes.

What we're watching: With widespread COVID fatigue, we can't help but question how many people are willing to follow a recommendation.