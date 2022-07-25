Controversial Columbus statue may go back up

The city is considering reinstalling a controversial statue of Christopher Columbus that once stood in front of City Hall.

Driving the news: Legislation up for a vote tonight would start the process of placing the statue in a "new public location."

The city plans to pay a local design firm $253,000 to hold public meetings and eventually develop "contextual materials" that would accompany the statue.

Why it matters: The effort shows the city of Columbus' continued reckoning with the violent and racist history of its infamous namesake.

State of play: The city removed the statue in 2020 amid racial justice protests and renewed attention toward the explorer's treatment of Indigenous people in the Americas.

Another statue was taken down on the campus of Columbus State Community College, while a third still stands at the Ohio Statehouse.

What they said: "For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a June 2020 statement announcing the statue's removal.

"That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past."

The other side: The removal came with criticism — in a since-deleted tweet, Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel filmed a campaign video while standing atop the empty statue pedestal late last year.