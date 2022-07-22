A perfect activity for a beautiful summer day is picking fresh fruits and flowers from a local farm.

Pro tip: Call before traveling, as weather and availability may impact hours — and go as early as possible. Once they're gone, they're gone.

Here's what's in season this weekend, all within an hour's drive from Columbus:

🌻 Sunflowers at Circle S Farms in Grove City.

10am-6pm Monday-Sunday. $5 weekdays, $10 weekends. Includes one flower.

🍏 Pristine apples ($25/peck or $35/half-bushel) and blackberries ($8/quart) at Lynd's Blue Frog Farm in Johnstown.

10am-5pm Friday-Saturday.

🧺 Blackberries ($5/pound) at Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.

Special hours this weekend: 9am-4pm Saturday, 2-6pm Sunday.

Regular hours: 9am-noon Monday-Friday or by appointment.

🫐 Blueberries ($4.49/pound) at the Blueberry Patch in Mansfield.

8am-7pm Monday-Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday.

🌼 Zinnias (10 for $5), meadow flowers (10 for $3) and blackberries ($4.89/pound) at the Berry Farm in Richwood.