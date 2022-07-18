Rev up those deep fryers — the Franklin County Fair opens today and runs through this weekend.

Why it matters: The Ohio State Fair gets all the glory, but the backbone of the state fair schedule is made up of the 88 county fairs.

What to know: The fair with local flair is located at 4100 Columbia St. in Hilliard, with daily admission of $10.

Open 9am-10pm today-Thursday; 9am-11pm Friday and Saturday; 9am-7pm Sunday.

Rides open at noon each day.

Fair highlights:

🥷 The Ninja Experience features parkour stunts and other obstacle courses.

Shows daily. Free!

🤖 Max Power, a 9-foot-tall interactive robot, entertains crowds with his mini monster truck named Nitro.

Shows daily. Free!

😲 Catch Bigfoot, King Krunch and other participants of the Monster Truck Thrill Show.

7pm Friday. $10.

🚙 SUVs, cars and even minivans compete in the Smash It Demolition Derby.

7pm Saturday. $10.

Full schedule.