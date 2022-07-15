For three weeks in July 1996, Westerville was gripped by a fluffy, feral, foot-tall fiend.

Flashback: A gray squirrel terrorized city residents near Otterbein College, biting unsuspecting pedestrians on their legs.

The Westerville Division of Police did everything it could to stop the squirrel.

They patrolled the attack zone, set traps, and even had the vicious varmint cornered twice before it repeatedly escaped capture.

What they said: "It's just impossible to catch a squirrel," Sgt. Mike Hatzo told the AP.

"It's absolutely not intimidated by anyone," police Lt. Don Richardson said. "Personally, I think it was raised by someone."

The intrigue: A police officer eventually shot and killed what they thought was the attacking squirrel with a pellet gun and the bitings stopped, bringing an end to the saga. Or so they thought.