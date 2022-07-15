13 mins ago - Sports
Enjoying baseball in the stadium's worst seat
For my money, there's never a bad seat when you're watching a baseball game in the heart of summer.
- The exception might be Section 5, Row 2, Seat 18 at Huntington Park.
State of play: After a long rain delay Wednesday night, I went to the empty row to catch the end of the Clippers' game.
- It was empty for a reason, an usher told me — the Clippers never ticket the seat because the dugout obstructs the view of home plate.
- I was offered another row, but channeled my inner Bob Uecker in deciding to stick it out in the stadium's worst seat.
Zoom in: With a close view of the infield, it ended up being a great spot to catch the ballgame.
- I got pretty good at figuring out the result of each pitch by listening to crowd reactions.
- Not being able to see the batter gave me time to focus on other in-game moments that I often overlook, like the constant chatter between coaches, players and umpires.
The bottom line: If you want a unique Clippers experience, head down to Seat 18. Odds are, it will be empty.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.