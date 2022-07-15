For my money, there's never a bad seat when you're watching a baseball game in the heart of summer.

The exception might be Section 5, Row 2, Seat 18 at Huntington Park.

State of play: After a long rain delay Wednesday night, I went to the empty row to catch the end of the Clippers' game.

It was empty for a reason, an usher told me — the Clippers never ticket the seat because the dugout obstructs the view of home plate.

I was offered another row, but channeled my inner Bob Uecker in deciding to stick it out in the stadium's worst seat.

Zoom in: With a close view of the infield, it ended up being a great spot to catch the ballgame.

I got pretty good at figuring out the result of each pitch by listening to crowd reactions.

Not being able to see the batter gave me time to focus on other in-game moments that I often overlook, like the constant chatter between coaches, players and umpires.

The bottom line: If you want a unique Clippers experience, head down to Seat 18. Odds are, it will be empty.