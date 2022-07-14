11 hours ago - Sports
Crew's dirt assists Miller Lite brews
Here's some dirt on Miller Brewing Company's new "Brewed in Ohio" initiative.
How it works: Dirt from the Crew's Lower.com Field was sprinkled across the barley fields used to help brew Miller Lite, ensuring every sip contains a little Columbus pride, a spokesperson tells Axios.
- Dirt from Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, and Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, was also used.
Context: The company has a brewery in Trenton, between Cincinnati and Dayton.
Our take: Sure, it's an advertising gimmick, but it's clever.
- You can't help but crave a cold one after watching this epic commercial featuring Crew coach Caleb Porter.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.