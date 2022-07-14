11 hours ago - Sports

Crew's dirt assists Miller Lite brews

Alissa Widman Neese
Three Miller Lite cans.
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for MAC Presents

Here's some dirt on Miller Brewing Company's new "Brewed in Ohio" initiative.

How it works: Dirt from the Crew's Lower.com Field was sprinkled across the barley fields used to help brew Miller Lite, ensuring every sip contains a little Columbus pride, a spokesperson tells Axios.

  • Dirt from Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, and Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, was also used.

Context: The company has a brewery in Trenton, between Cincinnati and Dayton.

Our take: Sure, it's an advertising gimmick, but it's clever.

  • You can't help but crave a cold one after watching this epic commercial featuring Crew coach Caleb Porter.
