As the editor of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Columbus' Ben Koo often focuses on the shady side of the sports world — like his coverage last year of the local Bishop Sycamore scandal.

Today he's helping Axios Columbus kick off a new feature by mapping out his perfect day in Ohio's capital city.

Breakfast: The breakfast burrito at DK Diner in Grandview Heights, with a side of a biscuit and gravy.

Pro tip: If you go a little later in the day, you may be offered free donuts to take home. When this happens, it’s common to refer to yourself as “The Mayor” for the rest of the day to the delight of your significant other.

Morning activity: A local festival or show, especially if it features food trucks. The Columbus Italian Festival, Sportscard Show and Franklinton Fridays all come to mind.

Pro tip: A best practice for negotiating with vendors is asking for "the cool person discount," a tactic appreciated and admired by your partner and can lead to hefty low- to mid-single digit percentage discounts.

Lunch: Ray Rays Hog Pit BBQ at LandGrant Brewery. The brisket is great and the waffle fries (plus side sauce) are one of Columbus' best simple pleasures.

Pro tip: By going during the day, you avoid the anxiety of waiting in line at night, hearing everyone in front of you order brisket knowing they may run out at any second.

Afternoon activity: Ohio State basketball at the Schottenstein Center, where it’s likely to be a nail-biter no matter the opponent. Play your cards right and you may win a free haircut for dancing on the jumbotron.

Pro tip: Wait for a bad call, and then yell "Go back to Foot Locker!" as loudly as you can. The crowd — and particularly your date — will eat it up!

Dinner: After the Buckeyes win, a dinner at The Whitney House for kielbasa, pierogies and a boozy float.

Pro tip: One boozy float will suffice.

Evening activity: Video games at the Old North Arcade.