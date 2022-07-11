Note: Select mortality data unavailable due to reliability and confidentiality restrictions; Data: CDC; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Public health experts are concerned that strict abortion laws like Ohio's could lead to more mothers dying of pregnancy complications.

Why it matters: The U.S. maternal mortality rate is higher than any other developed country, an issue that has worsened during the pandemic.

Ohio's rate of 21.3 deaths per 100,000 births from 2018-20 was already slightly above the national average, per the latest CDC data.

Risk is higher everywhere for Black mothers, whose rates are nearly three times white mothers'.

Driving the news: Delivering a baby is 14 times more likely to result in death than an abortion, a 2012 study found.

But ripple effects could go beyond people who would've ended a pregnancy if permitted.

Due to fears and confusion about potential legal repercussions, pregnant people may avoid seeking medical help during complications, while providers worried about punishment may be more cautious about pregnancy-related care.

What they're saying: "By putting a fetus at the center of the discussion, it interrupts that capacity to have a singular focus on the health and well-being of a person who has come for health care," Alison Norris, an investigator with the Ohio Policy Evaluation Network, which studies reproductive health care policies, tells Axios.

The big picture: The six states with the highest maternal mortality rates all banned abortion quickly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade​​, Axios' Oriana Gonzales reports.

Anti-abortion forces disputed any connection between abortion bans and maternal mortality, calling CDC data "incomplete."

Zoom in: An Ohio Department of Health program monitoring maternal deaths found that 57% of the state's 186 pregnancy-related deaths from 2012-16 were preventable, per its most recent report in 2019.

New data is expected in the coming months, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Threat level: Ohio's maternal death rate could rise as much as 14% if abortion is completely banned, per a peer review-pending University of Colorado study.

Though Ohio technically hasn't completely banned abortion, it is no longer permitted after fetal cardiac activity is detected, or about six weeks — typically before many women know they're pregnant.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are poised to pursue a ban outlawing abortion from the moment of conception when they reconvene this fall.