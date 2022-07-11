The construction company that sued the Columbus Zoo and argued in Ohio Supreme Court that zoo records should be released to the public has dropped its case.

Why it matters: A successful lawsuit would have made new documents available about zoo operations and set a transparency precedent for taxpayer-supported nonprofits in Ohio.

The latest: Plaintiff Meade Construction and the zoo settled outside of court, which granted the business' request to dismiss the case Friday.

Catch up quick: A 2021 forensic audit detailing misspending by former zoo officials suggested a quid pro quo relationship between Meade and former zoo president and CEO Tom Stalf, including over-billing.

Meade sued in April after the zoo denied a public records request from the company that hoped to "shine a light" on the "false allegations," according to a statement.

The other side: Zoo leaders called the lawsuit a distraction in an April statement.