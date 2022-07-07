Contagious COVID-19 subvariants dominate rates in Ohio

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants now make up more than 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the CDC's Region 5 area, which includes Columbus.

The rate is calculated by running thousands of samples through genomic sequencing.

Why it matters: The subvariants appear to be able to reinfect vaccinated people and even those who've recovered from recent Omicron infections.

The latest: Cases in Ohio have stayed mostly flat over the past three weeks, with a daily recorded average of about 2,360, according to the state's online dashboard.

Yes, but: Those figures don't include at-home tests.

What's next: An FDA committee is considering a vaccine strategy to protect against the subvariants, but the timetable is unclear, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed report.

Explore the interactive Region 5 chart.