What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
A man dressed as Uncle Sam rides a flag-adorned bicycle in a parade.
A man dressed as Uncle Sam drives a motorized unicycle down Neil Avenue during a past Doo Dah Parade. Photo: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

🎆 Check out the Midwest's biggest and brightest fireworks at Boom, plus an all-day festival on the banks of the Scioto River.

  • 11am today, with fireworks launching from Genoa Park at 10pm.

🤸🏻 Watch gravity-defying flips, pyramids and dance performances at CHEER Live at the Schottenstein Center.

  • 7:30pm tonight. $17-27.

🎨 Elevate Black artists at Color of Summer, a night of art, music, fashion and food at the Columbus Museum of Art.

  • 7pm-midnight Saturday. $90, includes access to an after-party.

🇺🇸 See how Ohioans celebrated July Fourth back in the 1800s at Ohio Village's Independence Day Weekend.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday, Sunday. $7-13. Kids 3 and under free!

🧨 Celebrate liberty and lunacy at the Doo Dah Parade, a satirical summer tradition stepping off just north of Goodale Park.

  • 1:01pm Monday.
  • The park hosts a music festival that day from 11am-7pm. Free!

🌭 Try a tasty new tradition after the parade: the Tasty Dawg Columbus Hot Dog Relay, with teams competing to make (and eat) winning weenies.

  • 4pm Monday. Goodale Park. $7.50-$12.50 per person to register.
