What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎆 Check out the Midwest's biggest and brightest fireworks at Boom, plus an all-day festival on the banks of the Scioto River.

11am today, with fireworks launching from Genoa Park at 10pm.

🤸🏻 Watch gravity-defying flips, pyramids and dance performances at CHEER Live at the Schottenstein Center.

7:30pm tonight. $17-27.

🎨 Elevate Black artists at Color of Summer, a night of art, music, fashion and food at the Columbus Museum of Art.

7pm-midnight Saturday. $90, includes access to an after-party.

🇺🇸 See how Ohioans celebrated July Fourth back in the 1800s at Ohio Village's Independence Day Weekend.

10am-5pm Saturday, Sunday. $7-13. Kids 3 and under free!

🧨 Celebrate liberty and lunacy at the Doo Dah Parade, a satirical summer tradition stepping off just north of Goodale Park.

1:01pm Monday.

The park hosts a music festival that day from 11am-7pm. Free!

🌭 Try a tasty new tradition after the parade: the Tasty Dawg Columbus Hot Dog Relay, with teams competing to make (and eat) winning weenies.