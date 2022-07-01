What to do in Columbus this weekend
🎆 Check out the Midwest's biggest and brightest fireworks at Boom, plus an all-day festival on the banks of the Scioto River.
- 11am today, with fireworks launching from Genoa Park at 10pm.
🤸🏻 Watch gravity-defying flips, pyramids and dance performances at CHEER Live at the Schottenstein Center.
- 7:30pm tonight. $17-27.
🎨 Elevate Black artists at Color of Summer, a night of art, music, fashion and food at the Columbus Museum of Art.
- 7pm-midnight Saturday. $90, includes access to an after-party.
🇺🇸 See how Ohioans celebrated July Fourth back in the 1800s at Ohio Village's Independence Day Weekend.
- 10am-5pm Saturday, Sunday. $7-13. Kids 3 and under free!
🧨 Celebrate liberty and lunacy at the Doo Dah Parade, a satirical summer tradition stepping off just north of Goodale Park.
- 1:01pm Monday.
- The park hosts a music festival that day from 11am-7pm. Free!
🌭 Try a tasty new tradition after the parade: the Tasty Dawg Columbus Hot Dog Relay, with teams competing to make (and eat) winning weenies.
- 4pm Monday. Goodale Park. $7.50-$12.50 per person to register.
