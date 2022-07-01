In the week since children as young as 6 months became eligible for COVID-19 shots, the share of Ohio families obtaining them remains low.

By the numbers: About 7,200 kids under 5 — just 1.5% of those eligible — have received a vaccine so far, the Ohio Department of Health reported yesterday.

That includes 1,800 kids in Franklin County, or about 2% of eligible children.

The big picture: An April study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 18% of parents with children under 5 said they intended to vaccinate them once the FDA authorized the shot, while 38% said they would wait and see what happened.

Nearly 40% said they would vaccinate their child only if required.

Between the lines: As more providers receive shipments in the weeks ahead, it's likely that access and uptake will grow, even if just a little.

What's next: The state's vaccine data dashboard is updated every Thursday.

Find a COVID vaccine near you.