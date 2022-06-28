1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Review: Kissho Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar is on a roll

Alissa Widman Neese
Rows of sushi rolls on a plate
An assortment of sushi rolls from Kissho Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar. Front to back: buckeye, crunch munch, rocket and crunchy calamari. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here with what might be Central Ohio's best kept sushi secret.

Driving the news: If you're searching for the perfect mix of quality, variety and affordability, head to Kissho Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, just north of Reynoldsburg.

  • Nestled in a shopping center, the nondescript restaurant boasts an expansive menu with more than 50 kinds of sushi rolls.

What I ate: A crunchy calamari roll. Yes, squid. Don't knock it until you try it!

  • The meat has a sweet, mild flavor, especially when deep fried. And everything tastes great covered with spicy mayo and cream cheese, right?
  • My husband's favorite is the buckeye roll, topped with thick strips of seared tuna and filled with crab meat.

Yes, but: If raw fish isn't your favorite, Kissho also offers vegetable rolls — avocado, asparagus, sweet potato and more — as well as Chinese, Thai and hibachi dishes.

Of note: We live on the west side and drive across town for this sushi. It's that good.

If you go: Open 11am-8:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-9:30pm Friday, noon-9:30pm Saturday. Closed Sunday. 6823 E. Broad St.

