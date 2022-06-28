👋 Alissa here with what might be Central Ohio's best kept sushi secret.

Driving the news: If you're searching for the perfect mix of quality, variety and affordability, head to Kissho Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, just north of Reynoldsburg.

Nestled in a shopping center, the nondescript restaurant boasts an expansive menu with more than 50 kinds of sushi rolls.

What I ate: A crunchy calamari roll. Yes, squid. Don't knock it until you try it!

The meat has a sweet, mild flavor, especially when deep fried. And everything tastes great covered with spicy mayo and cream cheese, right?

My husband's favorite is the buckeye roll, topped with thick strips of seared tuna and filled with crab meat.

Yes, but: If raw fish isn't your favorite, Kissho also offers vegetable rolls — avocado, asparagus, sweet potato and more — as well as Chinese, Thai and hibachi dishes.

Of note: We live on the west side and drive across town for this sushi. It's that good.

If you go: Open 11am-8:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-9:30pm Friday, noon-9:30pm Saturday. Closed Sunday. 6823 E. Broad St.