Review: Kissho Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar is on a roll
👋 Alissa here with what might be Central Ohio's best kept sushi secret.
Driving the news: If you're searching for the perfect mix of quality, variety and affordability, head to Kissho Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, just north of Reynoldsburg.
- Nestled in a shopping center, the nondescript restaurant boasts an expansive menu with more than 50 kinds of sushi rolls.
What I ate: A crunchy calamari roll. Yes, squid. Don't knock it until you try it!
- The meat has a sweet, mild flavor, especially when deep fried. And everything tastes great covered with spicy mayo and cream cheese, right?
- My husband's favorite is the buckeye roll, topped with thick strips of seared tuna and filled with crab meat.
Yes, but: If raw fish isn't your favorite, Kissho also offers vegetable rolls — avocado, asparagus, sweet potato and more — as well as Chinese, Thai and hibachi dishes.
Of note: We live on the west side and drive across town for this sushi. It's that good.
If you go: Open 11am-8:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-9:30pm Friday, noon-9:30pm Saturday. Closed Sunday. 6823 E. Broad St.
