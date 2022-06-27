Ask Axios: What are they building in West Jefferson?

We're here with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

Reader Rebecca asks: My son works at Amazon outside of West Jefferson. Something huge is being built across the road. Does anyone know what it is?

👋 Alissa here. I spoke with David Kell, Madison County development director, about what's taking shape on Route 40, about 20 miles west of Columbus.

The intrigue: Nobody knows the warehouse will house yet because it's speculative construction, Kell tells Axios.

That means the project doesn't currently have a tenant but builder Core5 Industrial Partners is confident it will when it's complete.

Context: Central Ohio is a hub of industrial activity and speculative builds, including a massive 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse now occupied by Home Depot not far from this project.

As a whole, only 12% of Ohio's new commercial construction is "preleased," according to a report from real estate services firm JLL.

Our skilled workforce, proximity to highways and freight capabilities by air and train make the region a development "sweet spot," the report states.

