Ask Axios: What are they building in West Jefferson?
We're here with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.
- Reader Rebecca asks: My son works at Amazon outside of West Jefferson. Something huge is being built across the road. Does anyone know what it is?
👋 Alissa here. I spoke with David Kell, Madison County development director, about what's taking shape on Route 40, about 20 miles west of Columbus.
The intrigue: Nobody knows the warehouse will house yet because it's speculative construction, Kell tells Axios.
- That means the project doesn't currently have a tenant but builder Core5 Industrial Partners is confident it will when it's complete.
Context: Central Ohio is a hub of industrial activity and speculative builds, including a massive 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse now occupied by Home Depot not far from this project.
- As a whole, only 12% of Ohio's new commercial construction is "preleased," according to a report from real estate services firm JLL.
- Our skilled workforce, proximity to highways and freight capabilities by air and train make the region a development "sweet spot," the report states.
