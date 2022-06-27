The state is helping Ohioans avoid future trips to the BMV and we're here for it.

Driving the news: Starting today, you can renew driver's licenses and state identification cards on the BMV website.

You can order reprints of a lost or stolen license online as well.

What's next: Two more services are going online on July 11 — vehicle title transfers and online knowledge tests for new drivers.

Yes, but: Ohioans still have to head in for skills tests and regular eyesight checks.