Online license renewals means fewer BMV trips

Tyler Buchanan
A sample Ohio driver's license.
A sample Ohio driver's license. Photo courtesy the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

The state is helping Ohioans avoid future trips to the BMV and we're here for it.

Driving the news: Starting today, you can renew driver's licenses and state identification cards on the BMV website.

  • You can order reprints of a lost or stolen license online as well.

What's next: Two more services are going online on July 11 — vehicle title transfers and online knowledge tests for new drivers.

Yes, but: Ohioans still have to head in for skills tests and regular eyesight checks.

  • We recommend using the "Get In Line, Online" feature that debuted last year. It saved Tyler a long wait in his most recent visit.
