51 mins ago - News
Online license renewals means fewer BMV trips
The state is helping Ohioans avoid future trips to the BMV and we're here for it.
Driving the news: Starting today, you can renew driver's licenses and state identification cards on the BMV website.
- You can order reprints of a lost or stolen license online as well.
What's next: Two more services are going online on July 11 — vehicle title transfers and online knowledge tests for new drivers.
Yes, but: Ohioans still have to head in for skills tests and regular eyesight checks.
- We recommend using the "Get In Line, Online" feature that debuted last year. It saved Tyler a long wait in his most recent visit.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.