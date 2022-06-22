Ohio gears up for August special primary election
In case you've forgotten, it's always election season in Ohio.
State of play: The Aug. 2 special primary is still six weeks away, but the state is already seeking poll workers and reminding voters to update their registration as needed.
Why it matters: All Ohio voters live in newly-drawn state legislative districts and this marks the first time they are in play.
Catch up quick: Redistricting delays kept these races off the traditional May primary ballot, forcing the state to spend $20 million on another election.
- The Ohio Redistricting Commission has repeatedly failed to draw new state legislative maps that, in the eyes of the state Supreme Court, pass constitutional muster.
Yes, but: GOP-appointed federal judges opted to impose maps deemed unconstitutional for the August special primary election amid concerns the state was running out of time.
What else to know:
🤝 Sign up to be a poll worker.
✅ The voter registration deadline for new voters is July 5.
- That's also the deadline to update your registration if you've changed addresses since the last election.
✉️ Away from home and still want to vote? Request an absentee ballot.
✍ Early voting begins July 6.
