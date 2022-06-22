1 hour ago - Politics

Ohio gears up for August special primary election

Tyler Buchanan
A table full of Ohio voting stickers.
Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

In case you've forgotten, it's always election season in Ohio.

State of play: The Aug. 2 special primary is still six weeks away, but the state is already seeking poll workers and reminding voters to update their registration as needed.

Why it matters: All Ohio voters live in newly-drawn state legislative districts and this marks the first time they are in play.

Catch up quick: Redistricting delays kept these races off the traditional May primary ballot, forcing the state to spend $20 million on another election.

  • The Ohio Redistricting Commission has repeatedly failed to draw new state legislative maps that, in the eyes of the state Supreme Court, pass constitutional muster.

Yes, but: GOP-appointed federal judges opted to impose maps deemed unconstitutional for the August special primary election amid concerns the state was running out of time.

What else to know:

🤝 Sign up to be a poll worker.

The voter registration deadline for new voters is July 5.

  • That's also the deadline to update your registration if you've changed addresses since the last election.

✉️ Away from home and still want to vote? Request an absentee ballot.

Early voting begins July 6.

