In case you've forgotten, it's always election season in Ohio.

State of play: The Aug. 2 special primary is still six weeks away, but the state is already seeking poll workers and reminding voters to update their registration as needed.

Why it matters: All Ohio voters live in newly-drawn state legislative districts and this marks the first time they are in play.

Catch up quick: Redistricting delays kept these races off the traditional May primary ballot, forcing the state to spend $20 million on another election.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has repeatedly failed to draw new state legislative maps that, in the eyes of the state Supreme Court, pass constitutional muster.

Yes, but: GOP-appointed federal judges opted to impose maps deemed unconstitutional for the August special primary election amid concerns the state was running out of time.

What else to know:

🤝 Sign up to be a poll worker.

✅ The voter registration deadline for new voters is July 5.

That's also the deadline to update your registration if you've changed addresses since the last election.

✉️ Away from home and still want to vote? Request an absentee ballot.

✍ Early voting begins July 6.