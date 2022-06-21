AEP offers some funding help amid power outage fallout
Public outrage caused AEP Ohio to help local residents recoup losses suffered in last week's major power outage.
- But the company is still offering little in the way of direct support to customers who were without power for days amid a scorching heat wave.
Catch up quick: AEP received backlash for its decision to shut down power to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans in an effort to "prevent widespread damage" to the electric grid.
- Once power was restored, AEP told customers it would not reimburse them for spoiled food — a decision City Council member Rob Dorans called "such BS."
- AEP then pulled out of the Stonewall Columbus Pride March as part of the fallout.
The latest: AEP now says it has donated $1 million to local organizations that provide housing and food assistance in Central Ohio, including Columbus Urban League, IMPACT Community Action, Lifecare Alliance and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.
- It's also promoting an existing program that aids customers with utility bill payments.
Of note: The county can reimburse Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for spoiled food.
What's ahead: The power issues are hopefully behind us, but we're not done with the repressive heat.
- The forecast projects we'll top 80 degrees every day through the Fourth of July, including 90+ degrees in three of the next four days, with a heat index in the 100s expected on Wednesday.
Our advice: Stay hydrated, utilize the city's cooling centers and keep an eye on vulnerable members of our community.
