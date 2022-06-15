A federal jury sided with a Black police lieutenant's claim that she was racially discriminated and retaliated against by the Columbus Division of Police.

Yes, but: Lt. Melissa McFadden was awarded just $2 in compensatory damages.

Catch up quick: McFadden, a 26-year veteran who remains employed by the department, filed the lawsuit in 2018.

She claimed the department retaliated against her for helping a fellow Black female officer file a discrimination complaint.

That retaliation involved opening an investigation into her workplace conduct and demoting her to a "humiliating post in the property room," her lawsuit alleged.

McFadden sought more than $25,000 in damages for emotional distress and "a significant reduction in the enjoyment in her life."

Meanwhile, as the case progressed, McFadden published a memoir in 2020 called "Walking the Thin Black Line."

The book's description says it highlights her years of "coping with the personal trauma of working for a racist police department."

What they're saying: "It was more about the principle than money," McFadden's attorney, John Marshall, told the Columbus Dispatch.

"She feels like really she won."

The other side: City Attorney Zach Klein's office said in a provided statement it "takes seriously any allegations of retaliation and discrimination by city employers."