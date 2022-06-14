2 hours ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent near Columbus starting at $38.50 an hour

Maxwell Millington
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

We recently told you about all the community pools in Central Ohio. But there are also options if you're looking for a more private way to cool off.

  • These local swimming spots are listed on the pool-sharing app Swimply.

How it works: Owners list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Private heated pool

At just under five feet deep, this quiet pool (seen above) is great for families with small children.

  • Location: Worthington
  • Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests
  • Number of guests: Up to 6 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
2. Charming Pool Garden

Enjoy this heated pool in a lush backyard that includes a natural gas grill, fire pit, lounge area and trampoline.

  • Location: Northwest Columbus
  • Cost: $38.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests
  • Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Oversized heated pool

This tucked-away heated pool is surrounded by plenty of shady trees to relax under.

  • Location: Worthington
  • Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests
  • Number of guests: Up to 10 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more