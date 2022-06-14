2 hours ago - Things to Do
3 private pools to rent near Columbus starting at $38.50 an hour
We recently told you about all the community pools in Central Ohio. But there are also options if you're looking for a more private way to cool off.
- These local swimming spots are listed on the pool-sharing app Swimply.
How it works: Owners list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location for a list of options near you.
1. Private heated pool
At just under five feet deep, this quiet pool (seen above) is great for families with small children.
- Location: Worthington
- Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests
- Number of guests: Up to 6 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
2. Charming Pool Garden
Enjoy this heated pool in a lush backyard that includes a natural gas grill, fire pit, lounge area and trampoline.
- Location: Northwest Columbus
- Cost: $38.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests
- Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)
3. Oversized heated pool
This tucked-away heated pool is surrounded by plenty of shady trees to relax under.
- Location: Worthington
- Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests
- Number of guests: Up to 10 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.