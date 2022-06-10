13 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do in Columbus this weekend
🎨 Enjoy live music, drinks and hands-on art activities at the return of the Columbus Arts Festival.
- 11am-10:30pm Friday, 10am-10:30pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. Free!
🎬 Watch "Poser," a movie all about Columbus' underground music scene, at Gateway Film Center.
- Tickets $9-14. Various showtimes all weekend.
🚲 See pro and amateur cyclists race through Grandview Heights and join the street party at the Tour de Grandview Cyclist Classic.
- 5:30pm-11pm Friday. Free!
🏛 View an exhibit showcasing Ohio women who served in World War II in the Ohio Statehouse's Map Room.
- 11am-5pm. Free!
🧵 Buy unique yard decorations and other handcrafted pieces at the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show at Makoy Event Center in Hilliard.
- 10am-4pm Saturday. $3, kids 12 and under free.
