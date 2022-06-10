What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎨 Enjoy live music, drinks and hands-on art activities at the return of the Columbus Arts Festival.

11am-10:30pm Friday, 10am-10:30pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday. Free!

🎬 Watch "Poser," a movie all about Columbus' underground music scene, at Gateway Film Center.

Tickets $9-14. Various showtimes all weekend.

🚲 See pro and amateur cyclists race through Grandview Heights and join the street party at the Tour de Grandview Cyclist Classic.

5:30pm-11pm Friday. Free!

🏛 View an exhibit showcasing Ohio women who served in World War II in the Ohio Statehouse's Map Room.

11am-5pm. Free!

🧵 Buy unique yard decorations and other handcrafted pieces at the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show at Makoy Event Center in Hilliard.