The area's coolest "Free Little Libraries"

Tyler Buchanan
A "Little Free Library" in a front yard.
This triple-decker Little Free Library comes with decorative windows and shutters. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

In recent weeks, I've gone full Marie Kondo Mode on my apartment in preparation for a move.

One particular challenge: What to do with my gigantic magazine collection?

What I did: My first solution was donating a bunch to a Columbus City Schools teacher for a class project.

Next I pulled up the "Little Free Library" map and took a mini road trip to disperse copies of NYT Magazine, Sports Illustrated and Mental Floss across town.

The bottom line: This was a lot of fun, and I highly recommend it should you also need to clean out some closet space.

  • My favorite library boxes:
A yellow "Little Free Library" in a front yard.
This one comes with an Arrested Development joke: "There are always books in the banana stand."
A Little Free Library with a fairy garden on top.
This box at the Prairie Twp. Fire Station features a fairy garden on top.
A Little Free Library with paw prints painted on the side.
This colorful box is located at a Hilliard elementary school.

Is there a Little Free Library in your neighborhood?

📸 Email your photos to [email protected]

