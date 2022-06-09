In recent weeks, I've gone full Marie Kondo Mode on my apartment in preparation for a move.

One particular challenge: What to do with my gigantic magazine collection?

What I did: My first solution was donating a bunch to a Columbus City Schools teacher for a class project.

Next I pulled up the "Little Free Library" map and took a mini road trip to disperse copies of NYT Magazine, Sports Illustrated and Mental Floss across town.

The bottom line: This was a lot of fun, and I highly recommend it should you also need to clean out some closet space.

My favorite library boxes:

This one comes with an Arrested Development joke: "There are always books in the banana stand."

This box at the Prairie Twp. Fire Station features a fairy garden on top.

This colorful box is located at a Hilliard elementary school.

Is there a Little Free Library in your neighborhood?

📸 Email your photos to [email protected]