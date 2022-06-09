The area's coolest "Free Little Libraries"
In recent weeks, I've gone full Marie Kondo Mode on my apartment in preparation for a move.
One particular challenge: What to do with my gigantic magazine collection?
What I did: My first solution was donating a bunch to a Columbus City Schools teacher for a class project.
Next I pulled up the "Little Free Library" map and took a mini road trip to disperse copies of NYT Magazine, Sports Illustrated and Mental Floss across town.
The bottom line: This was a lot of fun, and I highly recommend it should you also need to clean out some closet space.
- My favorite library boxes:
