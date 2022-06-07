13 hours ago - Things to Do

Add these window bird feeders to your home office

Alissa Widman Neese
A hummingbird hovers over a window feeder
A female ruby-throated hummingbird visits a window feeder in spring 2021. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here with a recommendation to spice up your work-from-home setup this summer.

What's happening: I thought two window bird feeders would help keep my cats entertained while I'm newslettering. But I ended up being more intrigued.

Details: I bought these on Amazon, though local stores likely sell similar items.

My take: No matter how many times a ruby-throated hummingbird flutters by, they're always mesmerizing. They flocked to the feeder almost instantly.

  • It'll take a couple weeks of patience for seed-eating birds to stop by, but it's well worth the wait.

🌻 Pro tip: The Audubon Society recommends mixing 1/4 cup of sugar with 1 cup of water to make hummingbird "nectar." No need to buy that red-dyed stuff at the store.

