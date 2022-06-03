31 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
Jon Rahm watches his shot after swinging
Jon Rahm of Spain during the first round of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

⛳ Snag secondhand tickets to the Memorial Tournament, if you enjoy last-minute plans.

🤼‍♂️ Watch stars go head-to-head in the ring at WWE SmackDown at the Schottenstein Center.

  • 7:45pm tonight. $38-68.

🏮 Light up the Scioto River at a picture-perfect Water Lantern Festival.

  • 5:30-10pm Saturday. $12-26, kids under 8 free.

💃 Cut a rug, then get crafty at the Columbus Museum of Art's Summer Celebration, featuring an outdoor dance party and art-making open studio.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday. Free!

🌳 Take a wild journey across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover showcasing animals made from plants.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday through Sept. 11. $15-22, kids under 2 free.
  • Bonus: Free admission Sunday for Franklin County residents!
