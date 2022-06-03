What to do in Columbus this weekend

⛳ Snag secondhand tickets to the Memorial Tournament, if you enjoy last-minute plans.

Gates open at 7am today through Sunday. $110-164 on SeatGeek, $68-179 on StubHub.

🤼‍♂️ Watch stars go head-to-head in the ring at WWE SmackDown at the Schottenstein Center.

7:45pm tonight. $38-68.

🏮 Light up the Scioto River at a picture-perfect Water Lantern Festival.

5:30-10pm Saturday. $12-26, kids under 8 free.

💃 Cut a rug, then get crafty at the Columbus Museum of Art's Summer Celebration, featuring an outdoor dance party and art-making open studio.

10am-5pm Saturday. Free!

🌳 Take a wild journey across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover showcasing animals made from plants.