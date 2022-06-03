Ohio to fund variety of Columbus parks, arts projects
- Ohio has ambitious plans for community improvements starting this summer, paying big bucks to expand bike trails, support the arts and restore the boyhood home of a World War I flying ace.
Driving the news: State lawmakers passed the $3.5 billion capital budget this week. It now awaits approval from Gov. Mike DeWine.
- This budget comes around every two years and this time it's paid for with a mixture of state and federal funds, including the American Rescue Plan Act.
Noteworthy local projects to be funded this year include:
🏫 School security: Each school building can receive up to $100,000 toward safety improvements like installing new metal detectors.
- $5 million will be distributed to college campuses.
🚲 Get movin': Several area parks and trails will be spruced up, including a Heritage Rail Trail extension, a new bridge over Alum Creek in Bexley and a veterans memorial at Rose Run Park in New Albany.
🔌 High-tech education: The Ohio Supercomputer Center on Ohio State's campus gets $7 million for new equipment to research artificial intelligence.
- $1.5 million will help fund the Girl Scouts of Ohio's new STEM and leadership facility.
🎵 Music and art: The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will receive $2 million to support programming like the ongoing Summer Night Music concerts, while $350,000 goes to the Columbus Museum of Art.
🔨 Preserving history: Around $8.5 million will pay for rehabbing the Ohio History Center and nearby Ohio Village, plus building a new collections storage facility and digitizing the state's archives.
- $1 million pays for a new museum and cultural center at Poindexter Village, one of the first public housing projects in the U.S.
- $250,000 will maintain WWI hero Eddie Rickenbacker's childhood home on Livingston Avenue.
🎪 Better fairgrounds: The Ohio Expo Center is getting over $20 million to improve the state fairgrounds and develop a "long-term vision" for the area.
Separately, the budget offers further economic incentives supporting Intel's new megaproject in Licking County.
