How much do you spend on summer projects?

Ohio has ambitious plans for community improvements starting this summer, paying big bucks to expand bike trails, support the arts and restore the boyhood home of a World War I flying ace.

Driving the news: State lawmakers passed the $3.5 billion capital budget this week. It now awaits approval from Gov. Mike DeWine.

This budget comes around every two years and this time it's paid for with a mixture of state and federal funds, including the American Rescue Plan Act.

Noteworthy local projects to be funded this year include:

🏫 School security: Each school building can receive up to $100,000 toward safety improvements like installing new metal detectors.

$5 million will be distributed to college campuses.

🚲 Get movin': Several area parks and trails will be spruced up, including a Heritage Rail Trail extension, a new bridge over Alum Creek in Bexley and a veterans memorial at Rose Run Park in New Albany.

🔌 High-tech education: The Ohio Supercomputer Center on Ohio State's campus gets $7 million for new equipment to research artificial intelligence.

$1.5 million will help fund the Girl Scouts of Ohio's new STEM and leadership facility.

🎵 Music and art: The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will receive $2 million to support programming like the ongoing Summer Night Music concerts, while $350,000 goes to the Columbus Museum of Art.

🔨 Preserving history: Around $8.5 million will pay for rehabbing the Ohio History Center and nearby Ohio Village, plus building a new collections storage facility and digitizing the state's archives.

$1 million pays for a new museum and cultural center at Poindexter Village, one of the first public housing projects in the U.S.

$250,000 will maintain WWI hero Eddie Rickenbacker's childhood home on Livingston Avenue.

🎪 Better fairgrounds: The Ohio Expo Center is getting over $20 million to improve the state fairgrounds and develop a "long-term vision" for the area.

Separately, the budget offers further economic incentives supporting Intel's new megaproject in Licking County.