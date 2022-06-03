30 mins ago - News
Columbus Alive, irreverent alt news outlet, shuts down
Today is the last publishing day for Columbus Alive, the alternative news outlet with a long history of covering pop culture, local politics and social justice issues.
What's happening: Gannett, the outlet's parent company and owner of the Columbus Dispatch, shuttered Alive as part of broader cuts to its magazine division.
- Alive published a magazine for many years before going exclusively digital in mid-2019.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: As a big fan of alt-weeklies, I'm saddened by the sudden loss of Alive's insightful, irreverent coverage.
- Staffers Andy Downing, Joel Oliphant and a collection of talented guest writers offered a unique mix of hilarious writing and thoughtful reporting about life in central Ohio.
- Alive's closing leaves a big gap that will not easily be filled.
